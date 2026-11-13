A new car, a new chapter for Mississippi Navy Veteran

For Navy Veteran Barbara Washington-Brumfield, a car means more than a way to get from one place to another. It means making it to medical appointments, helping others in her community, and reclaiming the independence she lost during one of the most difficult periods of her life.

The Vicksburg, Mississippi, resident recently received a vehicle through Progressive's Keys to Progress program after overcoming homelessness with support from the G. V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center's housing assistance team.

"Receiving a vehicle through the Progressive Keys to Progress program would be life-changing,” Washington-Brumfield wrote in her application. “It would provide me with the independence and stability needed to maintain my healthcare, meet my daily needs, strengthen my community involvement, and continue moving toward self-sufficiency.”

From homelessness to a fresh start

Washington-Brumfield's journey toward stability began with help from the Jackson VA's Housing and Urban Development-Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing (HUD-VASH) program, which helps Veterans experiencing homelessness find permanent housing and connects them with services to maintain that stability.

With support from her VA team, she secured a place to call home. But another challenge remained.

During her period of homelessness, Washington-Brumfield lost her vehicle after experiencing financial hardship. Without reliable transportation, attending medical appointments became increasingly difficult.

Living in Vicksburg meant traveling more than 100 miles round trip for some of her medical care and treatments. Each appointment required arranging transportation that could be difficult, expensive or unreliable.

For Washington-Brumfield, having a home was an important step forward, but reliable transportation was essential to maintaining her health and independence.

A vehicle that opens doors

Through Progressive's Keys to Progress program, which provides vehicles to eligible Veterans in need, Washington-Brumfield received a car that will help her travel to medical appointments, pick up prescriptions, buy groceries and participate more fully in her community.

The gift also supports something important to Washington-Brumfield: her commitment to helping others.

Despite experiencing homelessness and other hardships, she continued volunteering with Living with Chronic Wellness, a community organization that supports individuals and families facing difficult circumstances.

With reliable transportation, she can expand her volunteer work, participate in community events and continue giving back to people who need support.

In her application, she described how much having a vehicle would mean to her.

A team committed to Veterans

Washington-Brumfield credits the Jackson VA's HUD-VASH team with helping her rebuild her life.

She expressed special appreciation for Derrick Moore, the program's supervisor, her case manager, Carla McGowan, and the entire team for their dedication to Veterans experiencing homelessness.

"Helping Veterans find stable housing is just the beginning," said Carla McGowan, Washington-Brumfield's VA case manager. "We want them to have the resources and support they need to maintain that stability and move forward with their lives. Seeing Ms. Washington-Brumfield receive this vehicle and regain her independence is a reminder of why the work we do matters."

Their work reflects how VA support extends beyond medical appointments. By helping Veterans secure housing and connect with community resources, the team addresses challenges that can affect health, stability and long-term well-being.

More than a set of keys

For Washington-Brumfield, the journey from homelessness to stable housing and reliable transportation represents more than overcoming hardship. It is an opportunity to move forward with renewed confidence while continuing to serve her community.

"I proudly served my country in the United States Navy, and I continue to serve my community today," she wrote.

Now, with a home and a car, Washington-Brumfield has more of the freedom she needs to care for herself and continue caring for others.