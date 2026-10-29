A Tiny Implant Offers Veterans New Hope for Bladder Control

For one woman Veteran, bladder control problems meant going through several pads a day, waking up repeatedly at night and searching for a treatment that could finally bring relief.

After several treatments failed, she found a new option at the G. V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center in Jackson, where a groundbreaking procedure is offering new hope to Veterans living with urinary incontinence.

A small device with life-changing potential

Dr. Katrina Davis, a urogynecologist who specializes in bladder and pelvic floor conditions, recently performed Mississippi's first eCoin procedure, making the Jackson VA the first medical center in its VA health care network to offer the treatment.

The procedure uses a device about the size of a nickel, implanted just beneath the skin near the ankle, to help control sudden urges to urinate and accidental bladder leakage.

"We want to always push the envelope and give the veterans the best care available and this procedure speaks to that," Davis said.

For Veterans struggling with bladder control, the impact can reach far beyond frequent trips to the bathroom. Davis sees patients who stop exercising, avoid social activities, struggle with intimacy, or lose sleep because they must repeatedly get up during the night.

A new option when others fall short

The first Veteran to receive the implant had experienced severe urinary urgency and leakage despite trying several treatments. Other procedures were available, but they required general anesthesia, creating another obstacle because she had no family nearby to drive her home.

The eCoin procedure offered a different path.

Davis implanted the device through a small incision near the ankle using local anesthesia. The procedure typically takes 10 to 15 minutes, and the Veteran was able to drive herself home.

Davis describes the technology as "a pacemaker for the bladder."

Once activated about two weeks after implantation, the device delivers gentle electrical pulses to a nerve near the ankle that helps regulate bladder activity. It works automatically during scheduled 30-minute sessions, without daily charging or an external remote.

Restoring confidence and independence

The goal for the first Veteran is simple but meaningful: fewer accidents, freedom from pads and a full night's sleep.

Clinical research supports the device's potential. According to the Food and Drug Administration, 68% of patients in a follow-up study experienced at least a 50% reduction in urgency-related leakage episodes through 48 months. Individual results may vary.

The Jackson VA has already performed two procedures and plans to continue offering the treatment to eligible Veterans.

Davis credits the medical center's leadership, including acting administrative officer Michael Smith, for helping bring the technology to Jackson. She also points to the dedication of her gynecology team.

No Veteran should suffer in silence

While the new implant represents a significant milestone, Davis emphasizes that Veterans have several treatment options, including medications, pelvic floor therapy and other procedures.

Finding the right treatment begins with an open conversation about symptoms that many people are embarrassed to discuss.

"There is no need to suffer," Davis said. "We have multiple options for the treatment of urge urinary incontinence and overactive bladder. We work to determine which is the right option for each individual."

For Veterans whose lives have been shaped by the fear of the next accident, that message offers something powerful: the possibility of getting their freedom back.