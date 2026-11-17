For Choctaw Veterans, getting health care can begin with a visit from a familiar provider, right at their own front door.

A growing partnership between the G. V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center and the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians is bringing care into Veterans’ homes and creating a regular place for appointments in their community.

Through its Home Based Primary Care program, the medical center works with tribal health partners to reach eligible Veterans who have difficulty traveling for care. Home visits, weekly appointment availability at the Choctaw Health Center and ongoing coordination with local health staff connect Veterans with services closer to where they live.

“Access starts with understanding where Veterans live and what makes it difficult for them to receive care,” said Rolanda Webb, acting medical center director. “Working alongside our tribal partners helps us bring services closer and listen to what Veterans need from us.”

Bringing care into the community

Family nurse practitioner Luckey Arghean helps turn that partnership into care Veterans can see and use. He visits Veterans in their homes and provides care in space made available by the local tribal health system.

A provider from the home care program travels to the Choctaw Health Center every Friday. That consistent presence gives Veterans a local connection to care and allows medical center staff and tribal health professionals to work together on their needs.

“When I visit a Veteran at home, I can better understand the challenges they face each day,” Arghean said. “Having a place to see Veterans in their community also gives us another way to stay connected and help them get the care they need.”

A partnership built through listening

That work was part of the connection celebrated at the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians Veterans Brunch on the Choctaw Reservation. Webb and other medical center leaders joined Veterans and tribal leaders, and Arghean received recognition for his service to tribal Veterans.

The gathering also created an opportunity for Veterans to voice concerns and discuss the future of their health care directly with medical center leadership. Those conversations brought the focus back to the people the partnership is intended to serve.

“Being invited into this conversation matters,” Webb said. “Veterans deserve to be heard, and their experiences help us and our tribal partners understand where we need to focus our work.”

Keeping the connection growing

The relationship extends beyond the brunch. Home care staff participate annually in the Choctaw Indian Fair, explain available services to tribal staff and community members, and receive referrals from tribal partners.

This year, the team was also invited to participate in the fair’s Veterans program, adding another opportunity to connect Veterans with support. Together, these efforts build on the same commitment: making care easier to reach through a trusted community partnership.

As the partnership grows, the goal remains clear: help more Veterans get the care they need in the communities they call home.