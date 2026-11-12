The lives behind four new names on Jackson VA’s Wall of Honor

Nicholas T. Franklin was leading six vehicles through Mosul, Iraq, when his own vehicle came under attack. Twenty-eight soldiers were traveling in the convoy. Franklin got them to safety, and his team kept gathering information that could help protect the soldiers who would travel the route next.

Years after that mission in Mosul, Franklin’s story was shared with Veterans and their families at the G. V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center. The Jackson VA inducted him and three fellow Army Veterans, Johnny Lee Cotton Jr., Ryan G. Groves and Fredrick Roundtree, into its Wall of Honor during the Nov. 10 Veterans Day ceremony.

Veteran musicians led by music therapist Jade Witt performed the national anthem and military branch songs. Veterans in the audience were invited to stand when they heard their branch’s song. Virginia C. Carlton, a presiding judge on the Mississippi Court of Appeals and a retired Army Reserve colonel, delivered the guest remarks.

“Veterans come through our doors every day for care, and each of them has a story that deserves to be heard,” said Rolanda Webb, acting medical center director. “The Wall of Honor gives people a chance to discover those stories long after Veterans Day.”

Nicholas T. Franklin | Protecting the soldiers who came next

Franklin’s convoy had been sent to gather information about a route through Mosul. When his vehicle came under two rocket-propelled grenade attacks, he directed the convoy to a secure location. His team was able to continue the mission, gathering information that could help other soldiers prepare for what they might encounter on the same route.

In Afghanistan, Franklin helped develop facilities for Afghan personnel and advised military leaders on infrastructure. As a senior enlisted leader at the Afghanistan Engineer School in Tarin Kowt, he helped Afghan soldiers develop engineering skills they could use in their own units. Franklin earned two Bronze Star Medals and retired as a sergeant first class in 2015 after more than 20 years in the Army.

Johnny Lee Cotton Jr. | A teacher in uniform and in Jackson

Cotton was the first in his family to graduate from college, earning his degree from what is now Jackson State University. The Army drafted him shortly after graduation and sent him to Camp Gordon, Georgia, where he trained with the Signal Corps. Once he mastered Morse code, he taught fellow soldiers how to communicate in dots and dashes.

After his honorable discharge in 1955, Cotton spent 45 years in education, including 40 consecutive years with Jackson Public Schools. He taught in the classroom, worked with students as a counselor and became an assistant principal. He kept learning, too, earning advanced degrees from the University of Cincinnati and Jackson State University while building his career in education.

Jackson VA honored Cotton posthumously at the medical center where his father, also an Army Veteran, had worked for years. “My grandfather worked at this medical center for years. To see my father honored here means a great deal to our family,” said Dr. R. Faith Cotton, his daughter. “I’m glad the people who come here will have a chance to get to know him, too.”

Ryan G. Groves | Helping fellow Veterans find their footing

Groves was still in high school when he began his military career. He was working full time and helping his mother support three younger siblings. What he expected to be a short time in uniform became more than 22 years in the Army, with assignments that included Kosovo, Iraq and Afghanistan. He earned the Purple Heart and Bronze Star and retired as a chief warrant officer in 2019.

Groves went to work for the National Park Service at Vicksburg National Military Park, where he has held leadership roles supporting park operations and historic preservation. Through Hire Heroes USA, he helps service members prepare for civilian careers, a transition he has made himself.

As a group leader with the Warrior Bonfire Program, Groves brings Veterans wounded in combat together. He shares that experience, giving the Veterans he works with someone who understands what it means to carry a combat injury into civilian life.

Fredrick Roundtree | Teaching soldiers to take the lead

Roundtree spent 42 years in uniform. His assignments took him to Fort Campbell, Kentucky, and Nuremberg, Germany, and gave him experience in aviation, artillery, engineering and logistics. In Mississippi, he served as a first sergeant in Tupelo before rising to command sergeant major, one of the Army’s most senior enlisted ranks.

At the 185th Aviation Brigade in Jackson and an aviation maintenance group in Gulfport, Roundtree mentored Mississippi National Guard soldiers and helped prepare them for leadership. His work reached soldiers in different specialties, including those responsible for keeping Army aircraft flying. As those soldiers took on teams of their own, they carried forward what they had learned from him.

A soldier in Franklin's convoy could tell you what it meant to reach safety in Mosul. A former student could tell you what Cotton saw in them before they saw it in themselves. The soldiers Roundtree mentored and the Veterans Groves brings together have stories of their own. The Wall of Honor gives those stories a place to be heard.

Think of a Veteran who made a difference in your life. What would you want others to know about them? Jackson VA opens Wall of Honor nominations each year ahead of Veterans Day. Stay tuned for details on how to share their story for 2027.