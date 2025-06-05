Physician Recruitment

About us

G. V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center (GVSMVAMC), located in Jackson, Mississippi, is a complexity level 1c teaching hospital assigned to the South Central VA Healthcare Network (VISN 16). The GVSMVAMC provides quality, patient-centered healthcare to more than 54,000 enrolled Veterans throughout 53 counties in Mississippi and three Louisiana parishes. We provide comprehensive healthcare through Primary Care, Medical and Surgical Specialty Care, and Mental Health Programming. Geriatrics and Extended Care services are also offered, including long-term care, respite, rehabilitation, dementia care, hospice and palliative care, transitional care, and a variety of home care services. These clinics are located in Columbus, Greenville, Hattiesburg, Kosciusko, McComb, Meridian, and Natchez.

Our locations

We offer services at seven community-based outpatient clinics located throughout the state of Mississippi. In addition, we have clinics in the Jackson metro area to increase Veteran support at our main facility in Jackson.

