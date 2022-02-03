GO RED in honor of women's heart health
- When
-
Monday, Feb 14, 2022
9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. CST
- Where
-
Honor Annex Lobby
- Cost
- Free
February 4th is GO RED in honor of Women's Heart Health. Cardiovascular disease is the No. 1 killer of women, causing 1 in 3 deaths each year. Understand the signs and simple ways to decrease health risks.
KCVA will be hosting an education table with recipes and many other things for you to take home. Join us Friday February 4th from 0900 - 1100 at Honor Annex. We will be wearing masks and practicing COVID precautions.