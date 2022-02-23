Virtual town hall for women Veterans
Kansas City VA Medical Center, in partnership with other medical centers within the Veterans Integrated Services Network (VISN) 15, will host a virtual town hall meeting for women Veterans at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 10, 2022.
- When
-
Thursday, Mar 10, 2022
6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. CST
- Cost
- Free
Any woman Veteran may attend the virtual event via telephone by dialing 1-855-962-1127. Participants also may join the discussion via video at https://video.teleforumonline.com/video/streaming.php?client=21102 However, neither the video link nor telephone number will be active until just before the town hall meeting begins.