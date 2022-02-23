 Skip to Content

Virtual town hall for women Veterans

VA to host virtual town hall meeting for women Veterans flyer

Kansas City VA Medical Center, in partnership with other medical centers within the Veterans Integrated Services Network (VISN) 15, will host a virtual town hall meeting for women Veterans at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 10, 2022.

When
Thursday, Mar 10, 2022
6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. CST
Cost
Free

Any woman Veteran may attend the virtual event via telephone by dialing 1-855-962-1127. Participants also may join the discussion via video at https://video.teleforumonline.com/video/streaming.php?client=21102 However, neither the video link nor telephone number will be active until just before the town hall meeting begins.

