Caring for Veterans in the Community
Kansas City VA Medical Center’s Chaplain Service invites Kansas City area clergy and ministry leaders from across the spiritual or religious spectrum to attend our Caring for Veterans in the Community seminar..
- When
-
Saturday, Apr 30, 2022
10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. CT
- Cost
- Free
Registration
For questions, or to register, contact:
Chaplain Michael Timberlake by phone at 816-861-4700, ext. 52078 or by email.
Free Community Clergy Training Event.
April 30th
10:00am-12:00pm
Join Online!
Meeting Number: 2761 746 9010
Password: XddkvnG75*2
Or Join by Phone 404-397-1596 Access Code: 2761 746 9010
Training topic and presenters:
Suicide Prevention/Postvention - Patrick Bainbridge & Dr. Charlotte McCloskey
PTSD - Chaplain Michael Timberlake
Community Outreach - Paula Hoffman
