 Skip to Content

Virtual “Coffee” with a Nurse Recruiter

Virtual “Coffee” with a Nurse Recruiter

When
Friday, May 27, 2022
8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. CT
Cost
Free

Virtual “Coffee” with a Nurse Recruiter

May 27
8:30 - 9:30 am

Grab your morning cup of coffee and join us Friday for a virtual Q & A session with Laura Lillich, MSN, RN, Nurse Recruitment and Retention Specialist and Nicole Skilling, HR Specialist from the KCVA Medical Center!

Learn About KCVA Nursing Opportunities, Speak with a KCVA Nurse Recruiter & HR Specialist, Bring your questions about KCVA Nursing Careers and Ask about our benefits!

Questions? Email the Nurse Recruiter at:
Laura.Lillich@va.gov

Join on your computer or mobile app.
Click here to join the meeting
Or call in (audio only)
+1 872-701-0185,,187856428# United States, Chicago
Phone Conference ID: 187 856 428#

Link to event

See all events

Last updated: