Virtual “Coffee” with a Nurse Recruiter
- When
-
Friday, May 27, 2022
8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. CT
- Cost
- Free
Grab your morning cup of coffee and join us Friday for a virtual Q & A session with Laura Lillich, MSN, RN, Nurse Recruitment and Retention Specialist and Nicole Skilling, HR Specialist from the KCVA Medical Center!
Learn About KCVA Nursing Opportunities, Speak with a KCVA Nurse Recruiter & HR Specialist, Bring your questions about KCVA Nursing Careers and Ask about our benefits!
Questions? Email the Nurse Recruiter at:
Laura.Lillich@va.gov
Join on your computer or mobile app.
Click here to join the meeting
Or call in (audio only)
+1 872-701-0185,,187856428# United States, Chicago
Phone Conference ID: 187 856 428#