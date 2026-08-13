The Linwood Mobile Food Pantry will take place on the second Wednesday of the month, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Please drive to the west side of the COVID tent (South of the main hospital) & follow directions from the volunteers.

The Linwood Mobile Food Pantry will take place on the second Wednesday of the month, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Please drive to the west side of the COVID tent (South of the main hospital) & follow directions from the volunteers.

For more information, contact WHOLE HEALTH dept. at 816-861-4700, ext. 59651