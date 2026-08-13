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Linwood Mobile Food Pantry

KCVA Medical Center Mobile Food Pantries flyer with truck, food, and details.

The Linwood Mobile Food Pantry will take place on the second Wednesday of the month, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Please drive to the west side of the COVID tent (South of the main hospital) & follow directions from the volunteers.

When:

Wed. Sep 9, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. CT

Repeats

Where:

South of the main hospital

4801 Linwood Boulevard

Kansas City, MO

Cost:

Free

The Linwood Mobile Food Pantry will take place on the second Wednesday of the month, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Please drive to the west side of the COVID tent (South of the main hospital) & follow directions from the volunteers.

For more information, contact WHOLE HEALTH dept. at 816-861-4700, ext. 59651

  • Produce is distributed first come first served
  • Quantities limited and unknown until delivery
  • There is no charge for food distributed through the mobile pantry
  • Please be patient and respectful as we wish to serve as many people as possible

Wed. Sep 9, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. CT

Wed. Oct 14, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. CT

Wed. Nov 11, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. CT

Wed. Dec 9, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. CT

Wed. Jan 13, 2027, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. CT

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