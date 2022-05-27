Linwood Mobile Food Pantry
The Linwood Mobile Food Pantry will take place on the second Wednesday of the month, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Please drive to the west side of the COVID tent (South of the main hospital) & follow directions from the volunteers.
- When
-
Wednesday, Jul 13, 2022
1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. CT
- Where
-
South of the main hospital
- Cost
- Free
For more information, contact Nate Eikmeier 816-612-2369, Latunya Young at 816-898-9418, and/or WHOLE HEALTH dept. at 816-861-4700, ext. 59651
- Produce is distributed first come first served
- Quantities limited and unknown until delivery
- There is no charge for food distributed through the mobile pantry
- Please be patient and respectful as we wish to serve as many people as possible