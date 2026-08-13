Linwood Mobile Food Pantry
The Linwood Mobile Food Pantry will take place on the second Wednesday of the month, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Please drive to the west side of the COVID tent (South of the main hospital) & follow directions from the volunteers.
When:
Wed. Sep 9, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. CT
Where:
South of the main hospital
4801 Linwood Boulevard
Kansas City, MO
Cost:
Free
The Linwood Mobile Food Pantry will take place on the second Wednesday of the month, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Please drive to the west side of the COVID tent (South of the main hospital) & follow directions from the volunteers.
For more information, contact WHOLE HEALTH dept. at 816-861-4700, ext. 59651
- Produce is distributed first come first served
- Quantities limited and unknown until delivery
- There is no charge for food distributed through the mobile pantry
- Please be patient and respectful as we wish to serve as many people as possible
Wed. Sep 9, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. CT
Wed. Oct 14, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. CT
Wed. Nov 11, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. CT
Wed. Dec 9, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. CT
Wed. Jan 13, 2027, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. CT