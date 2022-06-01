 Skip to Content

KCVA Career Fair

We are hiring banner for career fair.

We will be hosting an in-person Career Fair this Saturday, June 4, from 08:00 am - 12:00 at our main campus

When
Saturday, Jun 4, 2022
8:00 a.m. - 8:00 a.m. CT
Where

Kansas City VA Medical Center

Lobby

Cost
Free

We will be hosting an in-person Career Fair this Saturday, June 4, from 08:00 am - 12:00 at our main campus, 4801 Linwood Boulevard Kansas City, MO 64128-2226.

On site interviews will be offered for the following positions:
Registered Nurses
Licensed Practical Nurses
Nursing Assistants
Medical Support Assistants
Advanced Medical Support Assistants
Diagnostic Radiologic Technologist
Pharmacy Technicians
Medical Technologist
Social Workers

We will be collecting resumes and seeking qualified Veterans for the following occupations:
Supply Technicians
Housekeeping Aids
Food Service Workers

Please bring multiple copies of your resume / CV and a copy of your DD214 if you are a Veteran.

See all events

Last updated: