KCVA Career Fair
We will be hosting an in-person Career Fair this Saturday, June 4, from 08:00 am - 12:00 at our main campus, 4801 Linwood Boulevard Kansas City, MO 64128-2226.
On site interviews will be offered for the following positions:
Registered Nurses
Licensed Practical Nurses
Nursing Assistants
Medical Support Assistants
Advanced Medical Support Assistants
Diagnostic Radiologic Technologist
Pharmacy Technicians
Medical Technologist
Social Workers
We will be collecting resumes and seeking qualified Veterans for the following occupations:
Supply Technicians
Housekeeping Aids
Food Service Workers
Please bring multiple copies of your resume / CV and a copy of your DD214 if you are a Veteran.