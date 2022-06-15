 Skip to Content

Honor Annex Mobile Food Pantry

KCVA in collaboration with Harvesters - The Community Food Network will host a mobile food pantry June 23.

When
Thursday, Jun 23, 2022
1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. CT
Where

Honor VA Clinic

Lobby

Cost
Free

KCVA in collaboration with Harvesters - The Community Food Network will host a mobile food pantry June 23, July 28 and August 25 from 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.

KCVA Honor Annex
4251 Northern Avenue
Kansas City, MO 64128

The Mobile Food Pantry will take place on the fourth Thursday of the month from 1:00-3:00p.m. You WILL be allowed to enter into the Honor Annex to participate in the food pantry. Please be mindful of others and practice social distancing. Masks are still required to enter any VA facility.

For more information, contact:
Kimberly Jackson
(816) 590-3522
and/or
KCVA WHOLE HEALTH
(816) 861-4700 ext. 59651

See all events

Last updated: