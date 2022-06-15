Honor Annex Mobile Food Pantry
KCVA in collaboration with Harvesters - The Community Food Network will host a mobile food pantry June 23.
- When
-
Thursday, Jun 23, 2022
1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. CT
- Where
-
Lobby
- Cost
- Free
KCVA in collaboration with Harvesters - The Community Food Network will host a mobile food pantry June 23, July 28 and August 25 from 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.
KCVA Honor Annex
4251 Northern Avenue
Kansas City, MO 64128
The Mobile Food Pantry will take place on the fourth Thursday of the month from 1:00-3:00p.m. You WILL be allowed to enter into the Honor Annex to participate in the food pantry. Please be mindful of others and practice social distancing. Masks are still required to enter any VA facility.
For more information, contact:
Kimberly Jackson
(816) 590-3522
and/or
KCVA WHOLE HEALTH
(816) 861-4700 ext. 59651