 Skip to Content

2022 Veteran Obesity Awareness 2K Walk & Roll

2022 VA2K logo

Veterans Obesity Awareness 2K Walk & Roll is finally back after COVID forced it's cancellation the past two years. It is scheduled on Saturday, September 17th at the National WWI Museum and Memorial.

When
Saturday, Sep 17, 2022
8:15 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. CT
Where

2 Memorial Drive

Kansas City , MO

Cost
Free

Registration

Or fill out the form on this site and turn it in at the MOVE! Office, located at the KCVA Honor Annex, 4251 Northern Ave, Kansas City, MO 64133 room H1-132.  

Veterans Obesity Awareness 2K Walk & Roll is finally back after COVID forced it's cancellation the past two years. It is scheduled on Saturday, September 17th at the National WWI Museum and Memorial. For more details visit the 2022 Veteran Obesity Awareness 2K Walk & Roll page.

See all events

Last updated: