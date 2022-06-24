2022 Veteran Obesity Awareness 2K Walk & Roll
Veterans Obesity Awareness 2K Walk & Roll is finally back after COVID forced it's cancellation the past two years. It is scheduled on Saturday, September 17th at the National WWI Museum and Memorial.
- When
-
Saturday, Sep 17, 2022
8:15 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. CT
- Where
-
2 Memorial Drive
Kansas City , MO
- Cost
- Free
Registration
Or fill out the form on this site and turn it in at the MOVE! Office, located at the KCVA Honor Annex, 4251 Northern Ave, Kansas City, MO 64133 room H1-132.
