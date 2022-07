Community Blood Center blood drive

KCVA in collaboration with Community Blood Center, will host a blood drive Wednesday, August 17th

7:00AM - 12:00 PM

Kansas City VA Medical Center

Hall of Heroes

4801 Linwood Blvd.



Book your appointment today at savealifenow.org/group, enter Group Code: KY. For additional details contact Deborah Campbell at 816-634-8045 or Deborah.Campbell2@va.gov

Appointments are preferred. Masks are required for all donors regardless of vaccination status.