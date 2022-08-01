 Skip to Content

KCVA Nursing Career Fair

Flyer for KCVA Nursing Career Fair

KCVA is hiring LPN’s, NA’s, and RN’s in inpatient and outpatient areas.

When:

Mon. Aug 1, 2022, 8:30 am – 2:30 pm CT

Where:

Kansas City VA Medical Center

Main Lobby

Cost:

Free

As a nurse at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), you have more than a job — you have a mission to serve Veterans who’ve borne the battle with honor. In carrying out this mission, you’ll discover a career with competitive pay, opportunities for growth and mobility, a wealth of benefits and rich rewards.

Please email your resume to: VHAKANHRRecruit@va.gov
Questions? Contact:
Laura Lillich, MSN, RN
Nurse Recruitment & Retention Specialist
Phone: 816-756-8692
Learn more about KCVA career opportunities.

