KCVA Nursing Career Fair
KCVA is hiring LPN’s, NA’s, and RN’s in inpatient and outpatient areas.
When:
Mon. Aug 8, 2022, 8:30 am – 2:30 pm CT
Where:
Main Lobby
Cost:
Free
Welcoming Walk-in Nursing Applicants
4801 Linwood Blvd,
Kansas City, MO 64128
August 8 - 12
8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.
As a nurse at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), you have more than a job — you have a mission to serve Veterans who’ve borne the battle with honor. In carrying out this mission, you’ll discover a career with competitive pay, opportunities for growth and mobility, a wealth of benefits and rich rewards.
Please email your resume to: VHAKANHRRecruit@va.gov
Questions? Contact:
Laura Lillich, MSN, RN
Nurse Recruitment & Retention Specialist
Phone: 816-756-8692
Learn more about KCVA career opportunities.