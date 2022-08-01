KCVA Nursing Career Fair

KCVA is hiring LPN’s, NA’s, and RN’s in inpatient and outpatient areas.

KCVA Nursing Career Fair

Welcoming Walk-in Nursing Applicants

4801 Linwood Blvd,

Kansas City, MO 64128

Main Lobby

August 8 - 12

8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

KCVA is hiring LPN’s, NA’s, and RN’s in inpatient and outpatient areas.

As a nurse at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), you have more than a job — you have a mission to serve Veterans who’ve borne the battle with honor. In carrying out this mission, you’ll discover a career with competitive pay, opportunities for growth and mobility, a wealth of benefits and rich rewards.

Please email your resume to: VHAKANHRRecruit@va.gov

Questions? Contact:

Laura Lillich, MSN, RN

Nurse Recruitment & Retention Specialist

Phone: 816-756-8692

Learn more about KCVA career opportunities.