Fifth annual drive-thru baby shower

Kansas City VA Health Care System is holding the 5th Annual Women's Health Baby Shower

You are cordially invited to Kansas City VA Medical Center’s 5th Annual 2023 Baby Shower!

WHERE:

Honor Annex, 4251 Northern Ave, KCMO; Room H1-150 Conference Room (near building entrance)

WHEN:

Friday, May 12, 2023

AGENDA:

11:00 AM: Greetings and Welcome

11:15 AM: Refreshments and Game(s)

11:45 AM: Guest Speakers on Post-Partum Depression and Skin-to-Skin Contact

12:30 PM: Gift-Giving and Drawings

RSVP requested by Wednesday, May 1 by calling Jenny Brooks, Maternity Care Coordinator, at 816-922-2195 (leave voicemail 24/7)

There will be drawings for larger and limited special gifts!