Fifth annual drive-thru baby shower

Poster for the Kansas City VA Medical Center baby shower

Kansas City VA Health Care System is holding the 5th Annual Women's Health Baby Shower

When:

Fri. May 12, 2023, 11:00 am – 12:30 pm CT

Where:

Honor VA Clinic

Conference Room (near building entrance)

Cost:

Free

You are cordially invited to Kansas City VA Medical Center’s 5th Annual 2023 Baby Shower!

WHERE:
Honor Annex, 4251 Northern Ave, KCMO; Room H1-150 Conference Room (near building entrance)

WHEN:
Friday, May 12, 2023

AGENDA:
11:00 AM: Greetings and Welcome
11:15 AM: Refreshments and Game(s)
11:45 AM: Guest Speakers on Post-Partum Depression and Skin-to-Skin Contact 
12:30 PM: Gift-Giving and Drawings
RSVP requested by Wednesday, May 1 by calling Jenny Brooks, Maternity Care Coordinator, at 816-922-2195 (leave voicemail 24/7)

There will be drawings for larger and limited special gifts!

Last updated: