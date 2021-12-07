Advance Care Planning Group Visit
Advance Care Planning Group Visit (ACP-GV) will be held at the Shawnee Clinic on 12/8/21 from 1200 - 1300. Veterans and their loved ones are welcome to attend this one-time session to talk with a social worker, other Veterans, and caregivers about What Matters Most when thinking about future treatment preferences. You will have the opportunity to learn how to document your preferences, for free, and determine how to proceed in the process of Advance Care Planning. Groups are available at various locations and virtually using VA Video Connect. Please contact Shurice Robinson, ACP-GV Coordinator, with questions or to sign up for one of the discussion groups, 816-606-6044.