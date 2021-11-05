 Skip to Content

Advance directive fair

Kansas City VA Medical Center advance directive fair flyer.

Kansas City VA Medical Center will be hosting an advance directive fair

When
Tuesday, Nov 9, 2021
9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. CST
Where

Kansas City VA Medical Center

Main Lobby

Cost
Free

Kansas City VA Medical Center (KCVA) will be hosting an advance directive fair – Tuesday, Nov. 9, from 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. in the KCVA main lobby. Staff will provide education to Veterans over the importance of advance directives, assisting Veterans in completing their advance directives, and providing group services for Veterans over advance directives.

