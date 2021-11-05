Advance directive fair
Kansas City VA Medical Center will be hosting an advance directive fair
- When
-
Tuesday, Nov 9, 2021
9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. CST
- Where
-
Main Lobby
- Cost
- Free
Kansas City VA Medical Center (KCVA) will be hosting an advance directive fair – Tuesday, Nov. 9, from 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. in the KCVA main lobby. Staff will provide education to Veterans over the importance of advance directives, assisting Veterans in completing their advance directives, and providing group services for Veterans over advance directives.