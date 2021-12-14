 Skip to Content

December Mobile Food Pantry

The December Mobile Food Pantry will be Thursday, December 23rd from 1:00pm-3:00pm at the Honor Annex. This is the final pantry of 2021 and right before a holiday. Please see attached flyer for more information.

When
Thursday, Dec 23, 2021
1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. CST
Where

Honor VA Clinic

Lobby

Cost
Free

