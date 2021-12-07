 Skip to Content

KCVA Blood Drive

KCVA Whole Health in partnership with the Community Blood Center will host our next scheduled blood drive on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 from 7:00am to 12:00pm at Kansas City VA Medical Center's Hall of Heroes

When
Wednesday, Dec 22, 2021
7:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CST
Where

Kansas City VA Medical Center

Hall of Heroes

Cost
Free

Registration

Book your appointment today at, "savealifenow.org/group," enter Group Code:KY

For additional details contact Deborah Campbell @ Deborah.Campbell2@va.gov

Last updated: