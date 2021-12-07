KCVA Blood Drive
KCVA Whole Health in partnership with the Community Blood Center will host our next scheduled blood drive on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 from 7:00am to 12:00pm at Kansas City VA Medical Center's Hall of Heroes
- When
-
Wednesday, Dec 22, 2021
7:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CST
- Where
-
Hall of Heroes
- Cost
- Free
Book your appointment today at, "savealifenow.org/group," enter Group Code:KY
For additional details contact Deborah Campbell @ Deborah.Campbell2@va.gov