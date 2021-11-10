Mobile Food Pantry
KCVA, in collaboration with Harvesters - The Community Food Network, will be hosting a mobile food pantry at the KCVA Honor Annex Friday, Nov. 19 from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. This will take place indoors. Produce is distributed first come first served. There is no charge for food distributed through the mobile pantry. Please be mindful of others and practice social distancing. Masks are still required to enter any VAMC facility.
- When
-
Friday, Nov 19, 2021
1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. CST
- Where
-
Main Lobby
- Cost
- Free
