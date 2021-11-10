 Skip to Content

Mobile Food Pantry

Kansas City VA Medical Center Mobile Food Pantry flyer.

KCVA, in collaboration with Harvesters - The Community Food Network, will be hosting a mobile food pantry at the KCVA Honor Annex Friday, Nov. 19 from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. This will take place indoors. Produce is distributed first come first served. There is no charge for food distributed through the mobile pantry. Please be mindful of others and practice social distancing. Masks are still required to enter any VAMC facility.

When
Friday, Nov 19, 2021
1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. CST
Where

Honor VA Clinic

Main Lobby

Cost
Free

