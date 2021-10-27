The Kansas City VA Medical Center (KCVA) will host a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine booster drive-thru clinic Saturday, Nov. 6, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Linwood campus main hospital (south parking lot).

The drive-thru clinics are open to Veterans, CHAMPVA recipients, Veteran’s spouses and caregivers under the authority of the SAVE LIVES Act, as supply and capacity permits. Anyone requesting a booster must be 18 years or older and meet the FDA and CDC’s guidelines for a booster dose. Persons coming in for a booster dose should bring their vaccine card with them.