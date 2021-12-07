 Skip to Content

Excelsior Springs VA Telehealth in-person assistance

We will be offering VA Telehealth in-person assistance opportunities for Veterans and their caregivers to receive one on one assistance navigating telehealth resources. 

When
Monday, Jan 3, 2022
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. CST
Where

Excelsior Springs VA Clinic

Cost
Free

Want to get the most from VA Telehealth services?

We will be offering VA Telehealth in-person assistance opportunities for Veterans and their caregivers to receive one on one assistance navigating telehealth resources. 

Excelsior Springs VA Clinic
Jan 3 from 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.

See all events
Last updated: