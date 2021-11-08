Kansas City VA Medical Center will be hosting a Whole Health Fair at the Johnson County Library in Shawnee, KS on November 18, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Address:

22436 W 66th Street, Shawnee, KS 66226

For more information, email the Whole Health team or call 816-861-4700, ext. 59651

This event is open to Veterans and the Community!