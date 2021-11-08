Whole Health Fair
Whole Health Fair at the Johnson County Library
- When
-
Thursday, Nov 18, 2021
10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CST
- Where
-
22436 W 66th Street
Shawnee , KS
- Cost
- Free
Kansas City VA Medical Center will be hosting a Whole Health Fair at the Johnson County Library in Shawnee, KS on November 18, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Address:
22436 W 66th Street, Shawnee, KS 66226
For more information, email the Whole Health team or call 816-861-4700, ext. 59651
This event is open to Veterans and the Community!