Women's Health Virtual Town Hall

Women's Forum Flyer

Women's Health Virtual Town Hall Hosted by Kansas City VA Medical Center

When
Saturday, Oct 23, 2021
10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. EST
Cost
Free

Registration

This event already happened.

Women's Health Virtual Town Hall hosted by Kansas City VA Medical Center.

Join us Saturday, October 23, 2021, for a Women's Health Virtual Town Hall. We will be discussing VA Women's Health Care topics to include Cancer Screenings, Self-Care, COVID-19 updates, and many more.

The event is open to all women Veterans!

When it's time, join your WebEx meeting here: https://tinyurl.com/dvdbknt

• Meeting number: 2763 678 6341
• You can also dial 207.182.190.20 and enter your meeting number.
• Join by phone: 1(404) 397-1596. Access code: 2763 678 6341

Questions welcomed and encouraged. Join us live! We look forward to your participation.

