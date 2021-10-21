Women's Health Virtual Town Hall
Women's Health Virtual Town Hall Hosted by Kansas City VA Medical Center
- When
-
Saturday, Oct 23, 2021
10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. EST
- Cost
- Free
Registration
This event already happened.
Join us Saturday, October 23, 2021, for a Women's Health Virtual Town Hall. We will be discussing VA Women's Health Care topics to include Cancer Screenings, Self-Care, COVID-19 updates, and many more.
The event is open to all women Veterans!
When it's time, join your WebEx meeting here: https://tinyurl.com/dvdbknt
• Meeting number: 2763 678 6341
• You can also dial 207.182.190.20 and enter your meeting number.
• Join by phone: 1(404) 397-1596. Access code: 2763 678 6341
Questions welcomed and encouraged. Join us live! We look forward to your participation.