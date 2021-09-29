Kansas City VA Medical Center - campus map

Directions

From the north

Take Interstate 435 south towards Saint Louis then merge onto I-70 onto I-70-exit 63A towards Kansas City. Take the Van Brunt Boulevard exit (exit 6).

Left turn onto Van Brunt Boulevard

Right turn onto east 31st Street

Left turn onto Linwood Boulevard

From the south

Take I-435 North towards Des Moines then merge onto I-70 east-exit 63A towards Kansas City. Take the Van Brunt exit (exit 6).

Left turn onto Van Brunt Boulevard

Right turn onto East 31st Street

Left turn onto Linwood Boulevard

From the west

Take I-70 east and keep left to take I-670 east / I-70 Alt E (Crossing into Missouri)

I-670 east / I-70 Alt E becomes I-70 E / U.S. Route 40 E.

Take the Van Brunt exit-exit 6.

Left turn onto Van Brunt Boulevard

Right turn onto east 31st Street

Left turn onto Linwood Boulevard

From the east

Take I-70W-exit-63A toward Kansas City. Take the Van Brunt Bouevard exit (exit 6).

Left turn onto Van Brunt Boulevard

Right turn onto east 31st Street

Left turn onto Linwood Boulevard

Get custom directions from Google Maps

Additional GPS information

When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:

Kansas City VA Medical Center

4801 Linwood Boulevard

Kansas City, MO 64128-2226

Intersection: Linwood Boulevard and Lister Avenue

Coordinates: 39°3'48.09"N 94°31'36.78"W