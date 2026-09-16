Kansas City VA Medical Center 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

PRESS RELEASE

September 16, 2026

Kansas City, MO - The Kansas City VA Medical Center will be hosting a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony Friday, Sept. 11, at 10 am.

The event will include a flag ceremony at the flagpole in front of KCVA’s main entrance. Following the flag ceremony, a celloist from UMKC Conservatory will be performing in the main lobby area.

“At KCVA, we are privileged to care for Veterans whose service was influenced by the events of Sept. 11, 2001,” said Paula Roychaudhuri, executive director of KCVA. It was pivotal moment in history, including those who deployed in the years that followed or supported missions around the world. 9/11 reminds us of our responsibility to ensure every Veteran receives the care, respect, and support they earned.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of 9/11. The event is open to all Veterans and their families who would like to attend. Media wishing to attend should contact KCVA Public Affairs Officer Jason Bortz at jason.bortz@va.gov or prior to the ceremony.

KCVA opened in 1952 and is a tertiary 1B Complexity teaching facility that provides advanced specialized medical, surgical, and clinical services to over 56,000 enrolled Veterans. To enroll for care, Veterans can visit www.va.gov/kansas.