Kansas City VA Medical Center Homeless Stand Down

PRESS RELEASE

September 15, 2026

Kansas City, MO - Kansas City, MISSOURI – The Kansas City VA Medical Center (KCVA) will be conducting a Homeless Stand Down Friday, Sept. 18, at the Honor Annex from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Honor Annex is located at 4251 Northern Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64133.

The Annual Homeless Stand Down is a community event that brings essential services and resources directly to Veterans experiencing homelessness. In one accessible location, participants can connect with housing resources, healthcare, benefits assistance, employment support, meals, clothing, hygiene supplies, and other services designed to help remove barriers and create pathways toward stability.

The Stand Down is important because people experiencing homelessness often face significant challenges accessing the services available to them. By bringing community organizations, service providers, volunteers, and resources together in one place, we can meet people where they are, build trust, address immediate needs, and connect participants with longer-term support.

Media wishing to attend should contact KCVA Public Affairs Officer Jason Bortz at jason.bortz@va.gov or prior to the ceremony.

KCVA opened in 1952 and is a tertiary 1B Complexity teaching facility that provides advanced specialized medical, surgical, and clinical services to over 56,000 enrolled Veterans. To enroll for care, Veterans can visit www.va.gov/kansas.