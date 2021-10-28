COVID-19 vaccines

VA is now offering Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to Veterans, spouses and caregivers who have already received a full series of the vaccine at least six months ago. Learn more about COVID-19 booster shots in VA.

You can also receive your booster outside of VA. You can locate a vaccine site at https://www.vaccines.gov/search/. Make sure to take your CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card when you go!

We continue to encourage all eligible individuals to get vaccinated.

Kansas City VA Medical Center COVID-19 Vaccine Update

ALL VETERANS, regardless of age, are now eligible to receive their vaccine.

To schedule an appointment call 816-922-2619 (Available Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. - 6 p.m.)

Veterans must be able to return to the same site for their second dose if they receive the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

Veterans who wish to enroll for VA Healthcare must meet the VA's eligibility criteria.



Click here to review applicable income limitations

Click here to review VA Eligibility Criteria



Our team is looking at all options to deliver the vaccines in an expedient manner as we receive more allocation.

Once you have received an appointment, plan to arrive at the appointed time--that means do not come early or late because we have limited space and we need to maintain social distance! After receiving the vaccine, you will be monitored for a specified period to ensure you do not have any adverse side effects. During you visit, you will be scheduled to receive your second dose.

If you decide to get a COVID-19 vaccine outside of VA, we encourage you to share this information with your VA health care team. You can send a picture of your vaccination record card to your VA provider through secure messaging. You can also add your vaccine information to your My HealtheVet health summary for your own records. To add your information, you’ll need a Premium My HealtheVet account. Learn more about managing your COVID-19 vaccine records online.

If you receive the first dose with a provider in the community, Kansas City VA Medical Center will not be able to administer the second dose. This is based on our allocation and the distribution of the vaccine. For every first dose that the VA receives, we receive a matching second dose thus ensuring that all will receive both doses as medically indicated.

While vaccinations are underway, it is imperative that we continue the prevention practices we have used throughout the pandemic. These COVID-19 prevention practices keep our community safe until enough people are vaccinated. Kansas City VA Medical Center is following the Executive Order signed by President Biden on January 20, 2021 requiring mask wear and other public health measures to reduce the spread of the disease.

Kansas City VA Medical Center staff, patients, and Veterans arriving for appointments will be required to wear a mask at all times and stay at least 6 feet apart.

Wearing a mask and keeping your distance protects you and others.

Wash your hands frequently and stay home when you are sick.

We thank you for your patience and understanding as we work together to vaccinate our Veterans!