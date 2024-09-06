Traveling Veteran Services
To coordinate routine services while traveling, please contact your PACT Team by phone, or access MyHealtheVet
Care Coordination for Traveling Veterans
Traveling Veteran Responsibilities
Prior to traveling:
- Inform VA primary care team of dates of travel, temporary address, phone number
- Discuss any specific health concerns with your care team
For non-urgent care during travel:
- Contact home VA primary care team for routine care needs, team will contact facility Traveling Veteran Coordinator
- Facility Traveling Veteran Coordinator will work to coordinate care with the alternate VA of Veteran’s choice
Urgent/Emergency care during travel:
Urgent Care while traveling:
- Use the VA Locator to search for nearest VA-contracted UC in your area Find a VA Facility
- Additional VA Urgent Care information (including eligibility and possible co-pays).
Emergency Care while traveling:
- During a medical emergency, you should immediately seek care at the nearest emergency department (ED). Go to nearest appropriate VA or community ED.
- Use the VA Locator to search for nearest VA-Emergency Dept in your area.
- If receiving care at Non-VA facility; Inform the emergency care provider to report your emergency treatment to the VA Centralized Emergency Care Reporting Center as soon as possible after your treatment starts by using:
The VA Emergency Care Reporting portal.
or
Calling the VA 72-Hour Notification Hotline; 844-72HRVHA 844-724-7842).
Seamless Care Coordination
- Facilitate enrollment of Veterans into local system and transition if re-locating
- Efficiently communicate with other VA’s and Traveling Veteran Coordinators to expedite care
- Communicate with Preferred VA any care requests and needed care upon return home
- Receiving and forwarding requests from Preferred VA
- Kansas City Veteran Affairs Health Care System 24-hour VA RN advice line for any new medical concerns:
- Option 3
Pharmacy Information
- Veterans must provide a temporary address while traveling to ensure timely delivery of medications
- Veterans should check to be sure they have enough medications/refills to last entire length of trip
- Alternate VA may dispense a ONE TIME 15-day supply of some active medications
- Alternate VA will not dispense controlled substances even if there are refills remaining
If Veteran receives new prescriptions while traveling, contact the local VA to determine how they can be filled
Outpatient Pharmacy Hours: 8:00 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. M-F | 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Sunday, and Federal Holidays
Pharmacy Phone Center 800-525-1483 - Option 1
Veteran's Foreign Medical Program
Benefits program for U.S. Veterans who are residing or traveling abroad and have VA-rated, service-connected disabilities.
For assistance regarding foreign health
care services contact:
VHA Office of Community Care
Foreign Medical Program
PO Box 469061
Denver, CO 80246-9061
303-331-7590
VA & Urgent Care Locator:
VA Locator Page
Local KCVA Traveling Veteran Coordinator
To speak to the local Traveling Veteran Coordinator, see contact info below.
Kelsey Hopkins
RN, Kansas City Veteran Affairs Traveling Veteran Coordinator
VA Kansas City Health Care
Phone: 816-861-4700 ext, 56923