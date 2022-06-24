2022 Veteran Obesity Awareness 2K Walk & Roll
Veterans Obesity Awareness 2K Walk & Roll is finally back after COVID forced it's cancellation the past two years. It is scheduled on Saturday, September 17th at the National WWI Museum and Memorial.
Registration:
To register for the Veterans Obesity Awareness 2K Walk & Roll click here or fill out the form below and turn it in at the MOVE! Office, located at the KCVA Honor Annex, 4251 Northern Ave, Kansas City, MO 64133 room H1-132.
2K Course Route:
Walk begins on the NE corner of the Memorial marked on the map below.
The route will follow the direction of the arrows, including walking behind the backside of the Memorial and back to the starting point. Walk two complete laps around the course route to complete the 2K walk.
Directions:
National WWI Museum and Memorial
2 Memorial Drive
Kansas City, Mo. 64108
Northbound
Take I-35 North to the Broadway exit. Make a right turn on Broadway and continue to travel southbound towards Pershing Road. Make a left turn on Pershing Road. Make a right turn on Kessler Road, following it around to the entrance of the National WWI Museum and Memorial.
Southbound
Take I-35 South to the Broadway exit. Make a left turn on Broadway and continue to travel southbound towards Pershing Road. Make a left turn on Pershing Road. Make a right turn on Kessler Road, following it around to the entrance of the National WWI Museum and Memorial.
Eastbound
Take I-70 East to the Broadway exit. Make a right turn on Broadway and continue to travel southbound towards Pershing Road. Make a left turn on Pershing Road. Make a right turn on Kessler Road, following it around to the entrance of the National WWI Museum and Memorial.
Westbound
Take I-70 West to the Broadway exit. Make a left turn on Broadway and continue to travel southbound towards Pershing Road. Make a left turn on Pershing Road. Make a right turn on Kessler Road, following it around to the entrance of the National WWI Museum and Memorial.
Liability Statement:
As an entrant in the Veteran Obesity Awareness Walk & Roll and as a participant of the Walking Club for Veterans, You assume complete responsibility for injury or damage to the property which may occur during the event or while you are on premise of the event. You hereby release and hold the Kansas City VA Medical Center, The National WWI Museum and Memorial, The Anita B. Gorman Conservation Discovery Center, volunteers, sponsors, and all other persons or groups associated with the event from any and all liability associated with this event or otherwise. You grant permission for any and all of the forgoing to use any photographs, videotapes or recordings or any other record of this event for any purpose whatsoever.