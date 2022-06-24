2022 Veteran Obesity Awareness 2K Walk & Roll

Directions:

National WWI Museum and Memorial

2 Memorial Drive

Kansas City, Mo. 64108

Northbound

Take I-35 North to the Broadway exit. Make a right turn on Broadway and continue to travel southbound towards Pershing Road. Make a left turn on Pershing Road. Make a right turn on Kessler Road, following it around to the entrance of the National WWI Museum and Memorial.

Southbound

Take I-35 South to the Broadway exit. Make a left turn on Broadway and continue to travel southbound towards Pershing Road. Make a left turn on Pershing Road. Make a right turn on Kessler Road, following it around to the entrance of the National WWI Museum and Memorial.

Eastbound

Take I-70 East to the Broadway exit. Make a right turn on Broadway and continue to travel southbound towards Pershing Road. Make a left turn on Pershing Road. Make a right turn on Kessler Road, following it around to the entrance of the National WWI Museum and Memorial.

Westbound

Take I-70 West to the Broadway exit. Make a left turn on Broadway and continue to travel southbound towards Pershing Road. Make a left turn on Pershing Road. Make a right turn on Kessler Road, following it around to the entrance of the National WWI Museum and Memorial.