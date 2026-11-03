Candice Law, OD, MS graduated with her degrees as a Doctor of Optometry and Masters of Vision Science from the New England College of Optometry in Boston, Massachusetts. She completed a residency in Ocular Disease and Low Vision Rehabilitation at the Kansas City Veterans Affairs Medical Center in 2009. Prior to joining the staff at the KCVAMC eye clinic, she worked locally in an O.D./M.D. private practice providing comprehensive and low vision exams. Dr. Law is currently Director of the Low Vision Rehabilitation Education Program and an Adjunct Instructor for the University of Missouri College of Optometry.