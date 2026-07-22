Kelley Gossett

Ms. Gossett's journey led her to Kansas City, VA, in 2016, where she assumed the role of Nurse Manager in the Renal Department. In 2017, she transitioned to the Associate Chief Nurse of the Medical Subspecialty Service, a pivotal role where she spearheaded the expansion of multiple services, including MOHs and specialty care, to the Community-Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOC). In 2021, Ms. Gossett took on the role of Executive for the Office of High Reliability, overseeing the compliance, patient safety, systems redesign, and realignment of the Learning Organization. As the Chief of Quality, her leadership was evident in the successful survey by OIG in 2023 and Tri-annual Joint Commission in 2024, a testament to her competence and the quality of her work.