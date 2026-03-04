A native of Kansas City, Dr. Johnson completed her residency and fellowship training in Neurology and Clinical Neurophysiology, and joined the Kansas City VAMC in 2015, as a staff physician. In 2019 she became the Service Chief of Medical Subspecialty Services and continued her work in both outpatient clinics/procedures and inpatient consults. She is board certified in Neurology and Clinical Neurophysiology and is a Clinical Associate Professor of Neurology at the University of Kansas School of Medicine. Prior to medical school, Dr. Johnson, who holds a bachelor’s degree in Finance and Banking, worked in Sales, Logistics and Business management in various corporations. She enjoys volunteering with many organizations in the metropolitan area and enjoys hanging out with her husband, two girls and their new dog.