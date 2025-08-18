Randall Livengood

He is responsible for the daily operations of Fiscal Services, Prosthetics, Environmental Management Services, Healthcare Technology Management, Safety, Privacy, Information Security Office, and the Office of Information Technology. Mr. Livengood served in both the US Army and Air Force and retired from the Air Force after a combined 23 years of service. His military healthcare assignments included service as a Group Practice Manager, Chief Information Officer, Resource Management Officer, Director of Medical Logistics, and Health Facility Planner. He has worked for the VHA for 8 years and in his previous roles in at the KCVA, he has served as the interim Assistant Director, Chief Supply Chain Officer, and Executive Assistant to the Chief of Staff at the KCVA. Additionally, he has worked in private sector healthcare as practice administrator for Cardiology and Neonatal practices.

Mr. Livengood received Master of Healthcare Administration and Bachelor of Science degrees from Bellevue University. He is also a 2023 graduate of the VA’s Healthcare Leadership Development Program (HCLDP). His passion and commitment is to leverage 25 years of healthcare leadership skills to provide the highest quality of care to his fellow Veterans