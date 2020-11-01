 Skip to Content
Stories

VA Kansas City health care top stories.

KCVA Leaders Participate in Point-in-Time Count

This year members of the Kansas City VA Medical Center executive leadership teamed up with community partners for the Point-in-Time (PIT) count. The PIT count occurs yearly and is a national census of area homeless persons. KCVA leadership teamed up with local officials to count the metro homeless.

Photo of KCVA Medical Center Director, David Isaacks as he joins KCPD Metro Officers before departing for the annual Point-in-Time Count.

Kansas City sets the platinum standard

The Kansas City VA Medical Center’s Clinical Pharmacy Specialist have raised the bar when it comes to Patient Aligned Care Team team-based care. They are one of only two VA facilities to earn a Platinum designation from the VA’s Clinical Pharmacy Practice Office and Office of Primary Care.

Photo of KCVA's Primary Care CPS team: Janelle Bouslog, Suzy Burros, Amy Cummings, Evan Gahan, Kyleigh Gould, Bryan Jennings, Matthew Minnick, Tera Raymond, Amanda Stahnke, Brittany Spector, Lauren Wilde, Sarah Will and Paige Zicarelli.

Kansas City VA Medical Center partners with Veterans Community Project to vaccinate Veterans

On Monday, April 29, 2021, the Kansas City VA Medical Center joined forces with the Veterans Community Project (VCP) in an effort to expand the reach and further vaccinate Kansas City area Veterans in a rapidly changing vaccination landscape.

A Veteran receives COVID vaccine during a clinic in which Kansas City VA partnered with Veterans Community Project to vaccinate Veterans.

Kansas City VA Screening Center of Excellence Certificate

Kansas City VA Medical Center (KCVA) has been named a Screening Center of Excellence by the GO2 Foundation for Lung Cancer for its ongoing commitment to responsible lung cancer screening.

Kansas City VA Medical Center screening center of excellence certificate

KCVA’s Lenexa Clinic Now Open to Area Veterans

Lenexa, Kan. – The Kansas City VA Medical Center’s (KCVA) newest addition is a 23,000 square foot healthcare facility in Lenexa, Kansas. The official ribbon cutting event, held July 16, drew an excited crowd of area Veterans, distinguished guests and KCVA staff.

The Whiteman Air Force Base Honor Guard displays the colors while KCVA Nurse Ellen Jantzen sings the national Anthem during the grand opening ceremony of the new Lenexa VA Clinic July 16.

1