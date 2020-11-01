Stories
VA Kansas City health care top stories.
KCVA Leaders Participate in Point-in-Time Count
This year members of the Kansas City VA Medical Center executive leadership teamed up with community partners for the Point-in-Time (PIT) count. The PIT count occurs yearly and is a national census of area homeless persons. KCVA leadership teamed up with local officials to count the metro homeless.
Kansas City sets the platinum standard
The Kansas City VA Medical Center’s Clinical Pharmacy Specialist have raised the bar when it comes to Patient Aligned Care Team team-based care. They are one of only two VA facilities to earn a Platinum designation from the VA’s Clinical Pharmacy Practice Office and Office of Primary Care.
Kansas City VA Medical Center partners with Veterans Community Project to vaccinate Veterans
On Monday, April 29, 2021, the Kansas City VA Medical Center joined forces with the Veterans Community Project (VCP) in an effort to expand the reach and further vaccinate Kansas City area Veterans in a rapidly changing vaccination landscape.
Kansas City VA Screening Center of Excellence Certificate
Kansas City VA Medical Center (KCVA) has been named a Screening Center of Excellence by the GO2 Foundation for Lung Cancer for its ongoing commitment to responsible lung cancer screening.
KCVA’s Lenexa Clinic Now Open to Area Veterans
Lenexa, Kan. – The Kansas City VA Medical Center’s (KCVA) newest addition is a 23,000 square foot healthcare facility in Lenexa, Kansas. The official ribbon cutting event, held July 16, drew an excited crowd of area Veterans, distinguished guests and KCVA staff.
