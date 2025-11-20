VA Integrated Clinical Practice Chiropractic Residencies

The core chiropractic faculty members are each full-time staff providers employed by KCVAMC.

Residency Program Director: Clinton O. Gowan, III, DC

Dr. Gowan has over 30-years of clinical experience. He achieved a BS degree from University of Houston (1991) and DC degree from Cleveland Chiropractic College (1995). In 2013 he completed a Diplomate with the American Chiropractic Board of Sports Physicians. He has professional experience in both clinical and academic settings in a variety of roles. Dr. Gowan remains passionate about clinical academic work. He utilizes various learning methods including components of Behaviorism, Cognitivism, and Constructivism models.

In 2005, Dr. Gowan was hired as the first staff chiropractor at KCVAMC, where he developed processes for integrating clinical services and interprofessional education. In 2006, Dr. Gowan created the KCVA-CUKC Chiropractic Clinical Clerkship. Also in 2006, he was appointed to the inaugural National VA Chiropractic Field Advisory Committee and has served on several local facility-based committees. Dr. Gowan was an appointed member of the VA National Chiropractic Professional Standards Board (PSB) serving as Secretary from 2016-2022 and then Chair from 2022 until the PSB was sunset in 2024. He currently serves as a designated Subject Matter Expert providing interpretation and opinion of the National Chiropractic Qualifications Standards when asked by various VA facility/VISN Human Resource personnel.

In 2003, Dr. Gowan represented CU-KC as Team Leader in establishing the first hospital-based academic chiropractic clinic in Kansas City at Truman Medical Center (TMC). He maintained staff privileges at TMC until 2009 when his last faculty contract with CU-KC expired. From 2008-2013, he was a Guest Lecturer for UMKC Medical School (4th Year CAM Therapy course). In 2018, CU-KC appointed him rank of Adjunct Clinical Professor.

Assistant Residency Program Director and Attending Faculty: Brian R. Heere, DC

Dr. Brian Heere has been with KCVA for over 2 years. In 2017 Dr. Heere achieved his DC degree from Cleveland University-Kansas City having completed the KCVA Clinical Clerkship with Dr. Gowan. He will serve as the Residency Assistant Program Director (APD) and Attending Clinical Faculty assisting weekly clinical assessments of the Resident. Additionally, Dr. Heere will provide didactic instruction focused on soft-tissue therapy, BFA, and dry-needling.

Certifications in dry-needling, acupuncture (100-hour), BFA

Advanced Certification Active Release Technique (ART) manual therapy.

Faculty rank of Adjunct Clinical Assistant Professor with CU-KC

Attending Faculty and Chiropractic Clinical Clerkship Director: Morgan J. Baldridge, DC

Dr. Morgan Baldridge has been with the KCVA since 2018. A US Army veteran, Dr. Baldridge achieved his DC degree in 2011 from Life University. He completed a selective 6-month student clinical “preceptorship” (equivalent to many VA student clerkship programs) at Portsmouth Naval Medical Center. Additionally, Dr. Baldridge achieved a Diplomate with the American Chiropractic Board of Sports Physicians.

He will serve as an Attending Clinical Faculty and provide didactic instruction focused on Chronic Pain. Additionally, Dr. Baldridge will continue his role as Program Director for the CU-KC chiropractic student clerkship at KCVA.

2013-2018 worked at US Army Medical Command at Brooke Army Medical Center, developing protocols that advanced the chiropractic service into a fully integrated component of the acute and chronic MSK care team

US Air Force’s Wounded Warrior national sports program clinical and “side-line” provider and event support at Wounded Warrior national sports competitions

Certifications in dry-needling and battle-field acupuncture (BFA)

Co-author of “The Spine Handbook” published by Oxford University Press

Faculty rank of Adjunct Clinical Associate Professor with CU-KC

Attending Faculty: Robert T. Ray, DC

Dr. Ray has been with the KCVA since 2021. A US Army veteran, Dr. Ray achieved his DC degree from Cleveland University-Kansas City in 2017 having completed the KCVA Clinical Clerkship with Dr. Gowan. He will serve as Attending Clinical Faculty for extra chiropractic rotations at the Shawnee CBOC facility and provide didactic instruction focused on Rehab Exercise. He holds a faculty rank of Adjunct Clinical Instructor with CU-KC.

Supplemental Faculty: Bryan Kendall Payne, DC

Dr. Kendall Payne currently serves as the fee-basis contract coverage doctor (up to 1.0 FTE). He will provide didactic instruction focused on State Governance, Documentation, Coding.