14th Annual VA2K Walk and Roll Event

When: Fri. May 17, 2024, 11:00 am – 3:00 pm ET Where: 1700 South Lincoln Avenue Lebanon, PA Get directions on Google Maps to Lebanon VA Medical Center Cost: Free





The National VA2K is an event supporting Veterans who are homeless and encouraging healthy physical activity for employees. This event allows participants to support homeless Veterans by coming together the day of the event and through voluntary donations of basic housing supplies and equipment, and monetary donations. The Healthcare for Homeless Veterans Program (HCHV) assists the homeless and low-income Veteran population with housing, legal and treatment referral resources. Whole Health at Lebanon VA is inviting you to participate in a free, VA2K walk & roll which includes a short two-kilometer (1.24 miles) mapped route. Along the route participants may stop at Whole Health stations along the way to explore and experience each area of our VA Whole Health Healthcare System.

Lebanon VAMC:

1700 South Lincoln Ave. Lebanon PA, 17042 - This is the main event location with Employee and Community 2K route, Whole Health stations, and donation locations.

VA Community Clinics:

Donation locations.

Donation Information:

Please help us help our nation's heroes by donating items that can help a Veteran in need. The generosity of our donors provides additional resources necessary to support a variety of programs and services for Veterans and their families that otherwise would not be available.



Some common items donated include:

clothing (men & women)

socks and undergarments

cold weather clothing

toiletries

laundry detergent

baby essentials

feminine products

bladder control products

non-perishable foods

bottled water

first aid supplies

towels

toothpaste and toothbrushes

grooming items

cookware

toys

games

your time

Financial donations are always accepted. Through financial contributions to VA, you enable us to purchase the most urgently needed items that directly help Veterans such as transportation, toiletries, recreation programs and activities, temporary lodging for families, services for homeless Veterans, holiday gifts and programs, as well as a variety of other impactful services that reflect the spirit and generosity of a grateful nation.

If you have any questions, please contact Employee Whole Health Inquiries at VHALEBEmployeeWholeHealthInquiries@va.gov





