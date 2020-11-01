News releases

Get the latest news from Lebanon-area medical centers and clinics.For more information about Lebanon health care, contact our Public Affairs Office at 717-228-6079.

Cumberland County VA Clinic expanding services June 23, 2021 U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs’ Lebanon VA Medical Center announced today that Veterans will be able to receive radiology services as well as expanded primary and specialty care at the Cumberland County VA Clinic due to the completion of a 3,000 square foot expansion costing $905,500.

Lebanon VA Medical Center expands COVID-19 vaccinations to adolescents under SAVE LIVES Act June 09, 2021 Lebanon VAMC announced it will begin vaccinating adolescents ages 12 to 17, who are caregivers of Veterans or are CHAMPVA beneficiaries under the SAVE LIVES Act.

Lebanon VA Medical Center acquires robotic surgery system June 03, 2021 Lebanon VAMC will begin using a da Vinci robotic assisted surgical system later this month, providing benefits to Veterans like shorter hospital stays and faster-less painful recovery, according to VA surgeons.

Lebanon VA Medical Center Director receives health care hero award May 27, 2021 Robert W. Callahan, Jr. Director and CEO of Lebanon VA Medical Center received a Central Penn Business Journal Health Care Hero Award in the category of Health Professional Hero today during a virtual ceremony.

Lebanon VA Medical Center announces COVD-19 vaccine available for all Veterans, their spouses and/or their caregivers April 05, 2021 Lebanon VA Medical Center announced that the Saving Lives Act expanded eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine to include: all Veterans, spouses of Veterans, a widow/widower of a Veteran and eligible caregivers including a family member.

Lebanon VA Medical Center announces COVD-19 vaccine now available to all eligible Veterans enrolled in VA health care March 15, 2021 All eligible South-Central Pennsylvania Veterans enrolled in VA health care may now receive their COVID-19 vaccine from Lebanon VA Medical Center regardless of their age or previously considered medical conditions for vaccine priority.

Lebanon VA Medical Center announces stakeholder listening sessions March 05, 2021 The Lebanon VA Medical announced today that it will hold a virtual listening session with stakeholders March 19 to hear from Veterans and the communities VA serves.

Lebanon VAMC administers 6,500 COVID-19 doses February 04, 2021 The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Lebanon VA Medical Center (Lebanon VAMC) announced that it has administered over 6,500 COVID-19 vaccines to Veterans and VA healthcare workers.

Lebanon VAMC begins scheduling COVID-19 vaccine distribution for Veterans 75 or older December 30, 2020 Lebanon VA Medical Center (VAMC) announced it will begin scheduling COVID-19 vaccinations for Veterans aged 75 years and older this week. All Veterans, regardless of their age or priority group, may indicate their interest in receiving the COVID vaccine on the VA’s Stay Informed page.