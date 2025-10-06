American Association of Critical-Care Nurses recognizes Lebanon VA Medical Center’s Intensive Care Unit with Beacon Gold Award

PRESS RELEASE

February 12, 2025

Lebanon, PA - The US Department of Veterans Affairs VA Lebanon Healthcare System announced that the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses (AACN) recently conferred the Gold-Level Beacon Award for Critical Care Excellence upon the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Lebanon VA Medical Center (VAMC).

Lebanon VAMC is one of a handful of VA medical centers in the nation to achieve such a distinction.

The Beacon Award for Critical Care Excellence recognizes the nation’s top critical care units. It signifies exceptional patient care leading to positive patient outcomes. It recognizes superior unit quality, safety, and nursing competencies. Additionally, it shows a positive and supportive work environment with greater collaboration, higher morale, and lower turnover. The award highlights Lebanon’s ICU’s accomplishments in fostering the highest standards of quality patient care as well as healthy work environments.

Leah J. Painton, MSN, RN, CCRN, ICU Nurse Manager said, “We are incredibly honored to be recognized by the AACN for our work. It demonstrates, in an objective way, that VA nurses and staff provide some of the best medical care in the nation. Our Veterans can rest assured that the care they receive here is as good, if not better, than care offered in the civilian sector. The trust they place in us is earned and well deserved.” Ashley Klick, MSN, MHA, BSN, RN, the Associate Director for Patient Care Services and the Nurse Executive at Lebanon VAMC stated, “The award shines a spotlight on our ICU caregivers who provide a compassionate, consistent, and systematic approach to evidence-based care. It is an indication of the unit’s unique high reliability and mutually supportive culture which optimizes outcomes. This means Veterans can be sure they are receiving the critical care they need here.” AACN President Jennifer Adamski, DNP, APRN, ACNP-BC, CCRN, FCCM wrote, “Units that receive this national recognition serve as role models to others on their journey to excellent patient and family care.”

The Beacon Award program comprises three distinct modules: Patient Outcomes, Work Environment and Nursing Workforce. Criteria for the award include creating and promoting healing environments, patient outcomes, evidence-based practice and research, innovation/excellence in recruitment and retention, education, training and mentoring and leadership and organizational ethics. The award has three levels of achievement Bronze, Silver, and Gold. It is an independent third-party validation of a unit’s care, quality and safety.