Health care delivery begins under new VA contract

September 17, 2019

Lebanon , PA — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Lebanon VA Medical Center (VAMC) announced that today marks the beginning of community health care delivery to local Veterans under the VA’s contract awarded to Optum Public Sector Solutions, Inc., part of UnitedHealth Group, Inc.

“The new Community Care Network (CCN) contract awards reflect our ongoing commitment to increasing Veterans access to care,” said U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert L. Wilkie, “and were designed based on feedback from Veterans and other stakeholders.”

“We are confident it will greatly improve care coordination for local Veterans here in South Central Pennsylvania and improve the timeliness of payments to our local community providers,” said Robert W. Callahan, Jr., medical center director.

TriWest Health Care Alliance has been managing VA’s community care network in the area and will fully transition responsibility to Optum over the next 30 days. VA community providers contracted by TriWest will not be automatically enrolled in CCN, so they will be required to sign up with Optum to continue providing services to Veterans under CCN.

VA’s new community care network is made up of six regions. Region 1 includes Connecticut, Maine, Maryland, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, D.C., and West Virginia. VA is deploying this new network in phases to ensure continuity of care coordination. Veterans will continue to receive care from their current community providers during the transition.

The new network serves as the direct link between VA and local health care providers providing a standard contract vehicle for VA to purchase care. Optum will manage the network and process claims for payment to local providers on behalf of VA.

Lebanon VA Medical Center is one of 170 medical centers in the nation with the sole purpose of providing world-class medical care to America’s Veterans. Lebanon VAMC serves a nine-county area in South Central Pennsylvania covering Adams, Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, Schuylkill and York counties. Lebanon VAMC also currently oversees community clinics located in Lancaster, Mechanicsburg, Pottsville, Wyomissing, York and Fort Indiantown Gap. If you are a Veteran, you may be eligible to receive care and benefits from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. To learn more, call (717) 272-6621, ext. 6000.

For more information about the Lebanon VA Medical Center, visit www.lebanon.va.gov, like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/VALebanon, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/VALebanon.