Lancaster County VA Clinic receives environmental design certification

June 25, 2019

Lebanon , PA — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ Lebanon VA Medical Center (VAMC)’s Lancaster County VA Clinic received a U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC)’s Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certification recently.

This is the first LEED certification that Lebanon VAMC received, according to Thaddeus Kocuba, facilities manager.

“We are proud to have earned this certification for our collaborative efforts in designing and constructing our new Lancaster County VA Clinic,” said Kocuba. “Our use of recycled building materials, efficiencies in energy usage, water saving receptacles and installation of facilities that promote biking or walking to work were cited as reasons for receiving the certification.”

The Lancaster County VA Clinic located at 212 Willow Valley Lakes Drive, Suite 208, Willow Street opened in December 2018 replacing a previous facility located on Charter Lane in Lancaster.

“Lebanon VAMC is a leader in both health care and environmental sustainability and we were proud to collaborate with Cornerstone Design Architects, CCS Building Group and Willow Valley Associates to earn this certification,” Kocuba added.

Lebanon VAMC has been recognized for other sustainability efforts including winning two Practice GreenHealth Environmental Excellence Awards for its sustainable vehicle fleet and recycling program.

Lebanon VAMC is one of 170 medical centers in the nation with the sole purpose of providing world-class medical care to America’s Veterans. Lebanon VAMC serves a nine-county area in South Central Pennsylvania covering Adams, Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, Schuylkill and York counties. Lebanon VAMC also currently oversees community clinics located in Lancaster, Mechanicsburg, Pottsville, Wyomissing, York and Fort Indiantown Gap. If you are a Veteran, you may be eligible to receive care and benefits from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. To learn more, call (717) 272-6621, ext. 6000.

For more information about the Lebanon VAMC, visit www.lebanon.va.gov, like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/VALebanon, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/VALebanon.