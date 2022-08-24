Lebanon VA doctor named Family Physician of the Year

PRESS RELEASE

August 24, 2022

Lebanon , PA — Lebanon VA Medical Center (VAMC) physician, Hugh E. Palmer, DO, was awarded the 2022 Family Physician of the Year Award by the Pennsylvania Osteopathic Family Physicians Society. This award is given in recognition of outstanding service to the osteopathic profession.

Nominations to the awards committee are based on demonstrating empathy, patient-centered care, respect for the profession, selfless acts of service, being a model of professionalism in their community and profession, as well as advocating for the profession and their patients on a local, state, and/or national level. The award was presented to Dr. Palmer by Dr. Jessica Masser, president of the Pennsylvania Osteopathic Medical Society, at an August 6 ceremony.

A native of York, Pennsylvania, Dr. Palmer is a 1977 graduate of The Pennsylvania State University, a 1981 graduate of Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine (PCOM) and is board certified in family medicine and osteopathic manipulative therapy (OMT). He has been treating patients in the York area since he completed his medical internship in 1982. After working in family practice for over 35 years, he decided to continue his career at the York VA Community Clinic caring for Veterans. During his career, Dr. Palmer held numerous teaching positions and leadership roles in professional organizations and government.

When asked about this award, Dr. Palmer said, "I am both honored and humbled by receiving this award. At this point in your career, you don't expect to receive this type of recognition. After 40 years of service in family medicine, I treat all Veterans as if they are in a family practice."

Lebanon VA Medical Center is one of 170 medical centers in the nation with the sole purpose of providing world-class medical care to America’s Veterans. Lebanon VAMC serves a nine-county area in South Central Pennsylvania covering Adams, Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, Schuylkill and York counties. Lebanon VAMC also currently oversees community clinics located in Lancaster, Mechanicsburg, Pottsville, Wyomissing, York and Fort Indiantown Gap. If you are a Veteran, you may be eligible to receive care and benefits from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. To learn more, call 717-228-6000. If you are interested in employment with Lebanon VAMC visit our website and click on Work with us. To apply for clinical positions, please send resume and cover letter to HireMeLebanonVA@va.gov.

For more information about the Lebanon VA Medical Center, visit www.va.gov/lebanon-health-care, like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/VALebanon, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/VALebanon.