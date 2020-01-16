Lebanon VA Medical Center earns accreditation for new psychology intern program

PRESS RELEASE

Lebanon , PA — The Psychology Doctoral Internship program at Lebanon VA Medical Center (VAMC) earned a full three-year full accreditation from the American Psychological Association’s Commission on Accreditation.

“Having an accredited program is a benefit to both students and Veterans,” explained Melissa Cyrus, who holds a doctorate in psychology and is a licensed psychologist as well as the Director of Clinical Training, Psychology Lead for Lebanon VAMC.

“The Veterans benefit with additional professionals assisting with their care, and the doctoral candidates gain valuable experience and are introduced to the VA as a possible career path,” she said.

The program has been instrumental in recruiting additional psychologists like Michael J. Itzkowitz, who began his training here as a doctoral candidate and is now fully credentialed as a psychologist on staff.

“One of the things that drew me to the Lebanon VA, first as a training site and then as a job, is the unique combination of excellent clinical care/training and community. I’ve always loved the support within the psychology department and it’s a huge part of what made me want to stay,” he said.

According to the American Psychological Association’s website, “accredited programs provide broad and general training in accreditation in scientific psychology and in the foundations of practice, and have as a goal to prepare students for the practice of professional psychology.”

Lebanon VAMC joined other VAs across the nation in hiring 1,045 new mental health professionals to meet increased demand for their services. If you are a mental health professional interested employment with Lebanon VAMC visit https://www.lebanon.va.gov/careers/index.asp.

Lebanon VA Medical Center is one of 170 medical centers in the nation with the sole purpose of providing world-class medical care to America’s Veterans. Lebanon VAMC serves a nine-county area in South Central Pennsylvania covering Adams, Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, Schuylkill and York counties. Lebanon VAMC also currently oversees community clinics located in Lancaster, Mechanicsburg, Pottsville, Wyomissing, York and Fort Indiantown Gap. If you are a Veteran, you may be eligible to receive care and benefits from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. To learn more, call (717) 272-6621, ext. 6000.