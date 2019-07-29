Lebanon VA Medical Center expands podiatric certification for surgical residents

PRESS RELEASE

July 29, 2019

Print

Lebanon , PA — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ Lebanon VA Medical Center (VAMC) received an added credential for its podiatric surgical residents in Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery (PMSR/RRA) by the Council on Podiatric Medical Education this spring with an effective date this summer.

The credential allows surgical residents to be certified to operate on the heel and ankle, as well as the rest of the foot, providing a benefit for patients needing complex surgery, according to Dr. Richard D. LaTour, deputy chief of staff - surgery.

Surgical residents are doctors who have completed medical school and are completing a residency that lasts at least five years and can be longer depending on the specialty.

“Our surgical residents are an enormous asset to the team here,” said LaTour. “All are fully qualified as general practitioners and are pursuing additional surgical training. Patients benefit from this team approach as they have multiple physicians reviewing their case.”

The Lebanon VAMC has a robust podiatric medicine surgery residency program with surgical and medical residents from the Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical School.

Lebanon VAMC is one of 170 medical centers in the nation with the sole purpose of providing world-class medical care to America’s Veterans. The facility serves a nine-county area in South Central Pennsylvania covering Adams, Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, Schuylkill and York counties and currently oversees community clinics located in Lancaster, Mechanicsburg, Pottsville, Wyomissing, York and Fort Indiantown Gap. If you are a Veteran, you may be eligible to receive care and benefits from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. To learn more, call (717) 272-6621, ext. 6000.

For more information about the Lebanon VAMC, visit www.lebanon.va.gov, like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/VALebanon, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/VALebanon.