Lebanon VA Medical Center goes smoke free Tuesday

September 24, 2019

Lebanon , PA — As part of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ (VA) commitment to provide excellent health care for Veterans, Lebanon VA Medical Center (VAMC), along with all VA medical centers and community clinics nationwide, will implement a policy eliminating smoking while on the grounds of VA health care facilities beginning October 1, 2019.

Although VA has historically permitted smoking in designated areas, there is growing evidence that smoking and exposure to secondhand and thirdhand smoke creates significant medical risks for patients’ health and welfare, as well as, their safety. Accordingly, VA is implementing this policy to proactively protect the health of Veterans, staff, volunteers, vendors and visitors.



“Our smoke-free policy is similar to other local health care facilities’ initiatives,” said Robert W. Callahan, Jr., medical center director. “As Central Pennsylvania’s only health care provider serving solely Veterans, we want to promote a healthy lifestyle to all who visit our campus. We’re providing comprehensive resources for our employees and Veterans who want to quit smoking.”



At Lebanon VAMC, the smoke-free policy applies to cigarettes, cigars, pipes, any other combustion of tobacco, smokeless tobacco and non-Federal Drug Administration approved electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS), including but not limited to electronic or e-cigarettes, vape pens or e-cigars.



The policy does not require quitting smoking, however, for health reasons, Lebanon VAMC encourages everyone to quit. Resources available to Veterans who would like help quitting smoking include: Lebanon VAMC Tobacco Cessation Group Clinic (direct schedule by calling 717-272-6621, ext. 5015) as well as a national quitline, 1-855-QUIT-VET and a comprehensive website: https://www.mentalhealth.va.gov/quit-tobacco/



Lebanon VAMC is one of 170 medical centers in the nation with the sole purpose of providing world-class medical care to America’s Veterans. Lebanon VAMC serves a nine-county area in South Central Pennsylvania covering Adams, Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, Schuylkill and York counties. Lebanon VAMC also currently oversees community clinics located in Lancaster, Mechanicsburg, Pottsville, Wyomissing, York and Fort Indiantown Gap. If you are a Veteran, you may be eligible to receive care and benefits from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. To learn more, call (717) 272-6621, ext. 6000.



For more information about the Lebanon VA Medical Center, visit www.lebanon.va.gov, like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/VALebanon, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/VALebanon.