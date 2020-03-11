Lebanon VA Medical Center limiting visitation, VA Nursing Home admissions, appointments to continue

PRESS RELEASE

Lebanon , PA — For the protection of our inpatient Veterans, Lebanon VA Medical Center has implemented a Restricted Visitation status for all inpatient beds and has discontinued all direct admissions to the Community Living Centers (long term care).

Family members are encouraged and requested to contact the clinical treatment teams should they have any questions or concerns.



These visitation restrictions apply to those visiting inpatients; this does not apply to those transporting Veterans or accompanying them to their outpatient appointments.



The medical center continues to closely follow guidance from Veterans Health Administration and the Center for Disease Control (CDC) relative to managing health care in light of COVID-19.