Lebanon VA Medical Center Named Top VA Facility in the Nation Again

August 5, 2024

Lebanon, PA - The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Lebanon VA Medical Center (Lebanon VAMC) announced that it was named the top VA Medical Center in the United States, once again, for patient experience.

The local Veteran’s facility and its five associated community clinics were notified last week of their achievement. Lebanon VAMC officials will receive the award during VA’s annual Customer Experience Symposium September 16-18, 2024 in Washington DC. The facility achieved the highest overall combined patient experience and employee experience scores of all complexity level 1 facilities in the Veterans Health Administration (VHA). This is the fourth consecutive year the local Veterans healthcare system has received the prestigious national honor for patient and employee satisfaction. The facility moved from a level 2 to a level 1 this past year.



The facility scored in the top quintile in the Survey of Healthcare Providers (SHEP) Overall Rating of the Provider, SHEP Inpatient Overall Rating of the Hospital, Veterans Signals (V-signals) Trust scores, and the All-Employee Survey (AES) scores for the Best Places to Work. The Veteran Trust score is a record high level.

Lebanon VAMC CEO and Executive Director, Jeffrey A. Beiler, II said, “Whenever I’m asked, what is different about Lebanon, I always say the staff working at our medical center and community clinics truly believe that it is a privilege to serve the brave men and women who have sacrificed so much and served our country so nobly, therefore they always go above and beyond to provide exceptional care with exceptional service.”



Lebanon VA Medical Center is one of 170 medical centers in the nation with the sole purpose of providing world-class medical care to America’s Veterans. Lebanon VAMC serves a nine-county area in South Central Pennsylvania covering Adams, Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, Schuylkill and York counties. Lebanon VAMC also currently oversees community clinics located in Lancaster, Mechanicsburg, Pottsville, Wyomissing, York and Fort Indiantown Gap. If you are a Veteran, you may be eligible to receive care and benefits from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. To learn more, call (717) 272-6621, ext. 6000.