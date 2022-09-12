Lebanon VA Medical Center Named Top VA Facility in the Nation Again

PRESS RELEASE

September 12, 2022

Lebanon , PA — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Lebanon VA Medical Center (Lebanon VAMC) announced that it was named the top VA Medical Center in the United States for patient experience.

The local Veteran’s facility and its five associated community clinics received the award during the VA’s annual Customer Experience Symposium held September 7-8, 2022 in Washington DC. The facility achieved the highest overall combined patient experience and employee experience scores of all complexity level 2 facilities in the Veterans Health Administration (VHA). This is the second consecutive year the local Veterans healthcare system has received the prestigious national honor for patient and employee satisfaction.

The facility scored in the top quintile in the Survey of Healthcare Providers (SHEP) Overall Rating of the Provider, SHEP Inpatient Overall Rating of the Hospital, Veterans Signals (V-signals) Trust scores, and the All-Employee Survey (AES) scores for the Best Places to Work. The Veteran Trust score is a record high level.

Lebanon VAMC CEO and Director, Robert W. Callahan, Jr. said, “It’s a great day when the actions, culture and outcomes of our staff are recognized and honored at a national level. The best in VA Overall Experience Award is like the Oscar, Emmy or Grammy awards. It’s a reaffirmation for years of excellence and demonstrates great achievements are possible with excellent teamwork.”

Lebanon VA Medical Center is one of 170 medical centers in the nation with the sole purpose of providing world-class medical care to America’s Veterans. Lebanon VAMC serves a nine-county area in South Central Pennsylvania covering Adams, Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, Schuylkill and York counties. Lebanon VAMC also currently oversees community clinics located in Lancaster, Mechanicsburg, Pottsville, Wyomissing, York and Fort Indiantown Gap. If you are a Veteran, you may be eligible to receive care and benefits from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. To learn more, call (717) 272-6621, ext. 6000.

For more information about the Lebanon VA Medical Center, visit www.lebanon.va.gov, like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/VALebanon, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/VALebanon.